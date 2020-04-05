Odisha's daily wage earners are fighting two adversities. Lockdown and hunger.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With no option to return to their native places, over 15 labourers of Ganjam district are staying on the footpath near a hotel within Nayapalli police limits. But they hardly get food twice a day. Last time they got two square meals a day was about six to seven days back. Now, members of Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti are providing them lunch everyday, said Sahadev Reddy of Goutami village in Ganjam district. In the night, they make do with just water.

Though the workers are aware about the coronavirus pandemic and realise the importance of keeping themselves clean, they did not even have money to buy a soap. While stress is being given on social distancing to contain spread of COVID-19, the labourers are forced to sleep close to each other on the footpath. The labourers said they can not also walk to their villages as they are very far and they have no food with them. “I am a native of Digapahandi and walking over 200 km without food is not possible,” said Pandav Sahoo, another labourer.

“At times, we are lucky as some passersby or police provide us biscuits but we are not getting food from local authorities,” said Ramesh Mallick.Last week, about 15 labourers walked 70 km on the railway tracks from Haridaspur to Bhubaneswar. Police then provided them vehicle pass and assisted them to hire two cars to return to their villages in Koraput.

