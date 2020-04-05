Dial 104, Odisha CM Patnaik tells Jamaat returnees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the nation struggles to deal with the Nizamuddin Markaz fallout and an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha being linked to the New Delhi event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday made a fervent appeal to the returnees to immediately contact the State Government and declare themselves.The Chief Minister requested the returnees to dial toll free number 104 and register for medical test within 24 hours as any delay will put them and their families at great risk. “Come forward and register for test within 24 hours as any delay will put yourself and your family in risk,” he said in a message.

So far, the Government has identified 28 persons who have returned from the religious congregation at Delhi. While 25 of them have turned out to be negative, three persons - one each from Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri - have tested positive. The Chief Minister in his message has called upon the women to cooperate with Government for the safety and well-being of their families and children. Stating that coronavirus is an enemy of mankind, he sought people’s cooperation to defeat the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, contact tracing is becoming a herculean task for the COVID monitoring team. Citing an example on how identifying, tracing and getting contacts of a positive case tested could cost the human and clinical resources dearly, Government chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said, if 20 samples are tested positive on a day, taking the average number of contacts as 50, the monitoring cell has to contact 1,000 people the same day.

“At least 10 special tracking teams with 10 persons in each team, including a health staff, police personal and an official from the administration, would be required for contacting 1,000 people. Besides, two vehicles - one ambulance and another for officials - will have to be deployed. It means the Government will have to engage 2,000 vehicles to bring 1,000 persons for tests,” he said.

Accordingly, if 500 test positive, their 25,000 contacts will have to be tracked. Not only the human resources, but adequate number of testing kits will also be required. “Since the task will get tougher day by day, people should keep them isolated and come forward without waiting for contact tracing,” he pleaded.

1 more COVID-19 +ve, total 21 in State

Bhubaneswar: One more COVID positive case was reported in the State on Saturday, taking the total to 21. A 29-year-old man from Kalahandi with travel history to Bahrain was asymptomatic till he tested positive as part of the revised protocol to examine all foreign-returnees within five to 14 days of their arrival. As many as 304 samples were tested including 223 in Regional Medical Research Centre, 38 in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and 43 in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. One was positive. Cumulatively, 1,699 samples have been tested so far. Warning that presence of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 in the local area where positive cases have been reported cannot be ruled out, the Health department has urged people to comply with shutdown norms. “COVID infected persons without symptoms can also infect others. People need to cover their faces with a cloth mask or handkerchief when they go out,” said an official.