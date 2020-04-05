Ganjam goes under  Partial shutdown

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Going aggressive in its efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus in Ganjam, the administration announced partial shutdown of the district from Saturday. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said people will not be allowed to move out of their houses from 12 pm to 7 am. No shops except selected medicine stores would be opened during these 19 hours. Anyone found violating the shutdown will be put under institutional quarantine for 14 days, he warned.

Grocery and vegetable shops will remain open from 7 am to 12 pm and people will have to walk down to the shops. “Not all the grocery stores in a locality would be allowed to open. One store in 100 metre radius will opened for the limited period”, he said, adding that no vehicle would be allowed.

Medicine stores have been directed to supply medicines at people’s doorsteps and locals can place orders over phone. With outdoor of MKCG MCH and City Hospital closed, people have been advised to consult doctors over phone. Earlier, the administration had released a list of doctors who will provide teleconsultation services to people.

Meanwhile, the administration has urged people to take certain measures while switching off lights on Sunday at 9 pm for nine minutes. Officials of SOUTHCO said during this period, a steep rise or decrease in power requirement may lead to outage of grid substations and transmission lines. Locals, housing societies and apartments have been asked not to switch off their main power supply or appliances like fans, refrigerators and ACs during the nine minutes.

“You can switch off all lights except one gradually before 8.30 pm and put off the remaining ones at 9 pm. Similarly, while switching on the lights, start by switching on one light and gradually switch on the remaining”, said an engineer of the discom.