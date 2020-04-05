STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMU faculty members go online with lectures

Published: 05th April 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:58 AM

A faculty member of GMU taking an online class I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Faculty members of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur have started offering digital classes to students through video conferencing.  As many as 13 departments including Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, English, Odia, Sanskrit, Anthropology, MBA, BSc(Information Science & Telecommunication), Botany, History and Education have started e-classes.

The online classes are being taken through a video conferencing app named ‘Zoom Meeting’, which allows an user to add 100 individuals on one video call. Access details of the virtual classrooms are being shared through WhatsApp groups of students that every department head had created prior to the lockdown.

Deputy registrar of the university, Uma Charan Pati said since every student these days has a smartphone with internet connectivity, they can access the virtual classrooms. The app also has a ‘note page’ feature through which students can type their doubts and pass them on to the faculty member to clear.

 On an average, 90 per cent students of each department are attending the e-classes and faculty members as per their convenience take at least two classes every day. The only roadblock they are facing is that the free version of the app is allowing them to continue an interrupted class for only 40 minutes. Pati said other departments of the university will soon start e-classes and after that, they will consider buying the app which would allow them to organise classes for a longer period.

