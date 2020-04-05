Govt directs hospitals to report SARI and ILI cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha witnessed a three-fold rise in number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last couple of days, the Government on Saturday decided to shift gear and go on an aggressive surveillance mode to ascertain the extent of transmission of coronavirus in the State.In the first step, it has directed all Government and private hospitals to report every case of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) to the State or district Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cells. The private hospitals have been warned of strong action if they do not comply with the instructions.

Government chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said passive surveillance at both Government and private health care facilities needed to be strengthened in view of sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases.“The surveillance is necessary for containment of novel coronavirus in the community. All the chief district and public health officers and proprietors of private health care facilities have been urged to report all cases of SARI and ILI to the IDSP cell in the prescribed format. Any violation will be viewed seriously. The facilities will be sealed leading to cancellation of licence under the Clinical Establishment Act,” he warned.

Hospitals have been asked to closely monitor patients with SARI for signs of clinical deterioration like rapidly progressive respiratory failure and sepsis, and apply supportive care interventions besides intimating the IDSP cell immediately. The units where patients with SARI are being treated will have to be equipped with pulse oximeters, functioning oxygen systems and disposable, single-use oxygen-delivering interfaces, including nasal cannula, simple face mask, and mask with reservoir bag.

The hospitals have been directed to provide such cases with triple layer surgical mask and keep them in separate area with at least one metre distance from other patients. Besides performing hand hygiene after coming in contact with them, the doctors and nurses have been advised to use either disposable or dedicated stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs and thermometers for each patient.

If equipment needs to be shared among patients, they have to clean and disinfect between each patient use and ensure that health care workers refrain from touching their eyes, nose and mouth with potentially contaminated gloved or bare hands.

HC directs Govt to provide PPEs to docs, nurses

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the State Government to furnish a list of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff along with protective gear and other materials supplied to them within seven days. The Court also asked the Government to inform the budgetary allocation for providing protective gear and other equipment to those managing Covid-19 patients.