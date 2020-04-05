Hit by lockdown, potters see ray of hope in PM’s ‘light’ appeal

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/BHAWANIPATNA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to light a candle or clay lamp on Sunday to dispel the darkness caused by the coronavirus pandemic has brought a ray of hope for potters here. Anticipating the demand for clay lamps after PM’s appeal, the district administration on Saturday allowed 10 women potters of Jhadiguda village to sell earthen lamps in nearby areas and Koraput town for two days while maintaining social distancing.

After the PM’s address, a group of potters of the village had appealed the district administration to allow them sell lamps and the latter obliged. “Volume of sale is less because people are mostly confined to their houses due to the lockdown but we are at least selling something”, said Subhadra Kumbhar of the village. On Saturday, Subhadra and nine other women of the village sold lamps worth `1000. They also brought in clay pots and utensils for sale.

The lockdown, though, has crippled livelihood of potters. There are at least 5000 potters in Jhadiguda and their business is linked to weekly haats. But with the haats closed and transportation hit, they are unable to sell their produce. During the Sunday haat at Koraput town, each of the 35 families in the village used to earn at least `1,200.

“We have never experienced something like this before. Our business was never affected to this extent due to any reason in the past”, said Dhana Kumbhar, another potter. He added that several families in the village do not have money to even buy grocery and medicines and no money lender is willing to give money amid uncertainty.

The villagers, however, are keeping themselves occupied by preparing pitchers, utensils and flower pots with the raw material that is left with them now. “After the lockdown is lifted, people will certainly come forward to buy pitchers because it’s summer”, said Dhana, adding if it is extended district administration should extend help to them.

At Kalahandi too, potters have lost their livelihood to the lockdown. Karlasoda, Borbhata, Karlaot, Bhangabari, Ghumerguda and Balisara villages in the district are home to potters families. After the lockdown, the clay paraphernalia used for Chaitra month rituals, weddings and earthen pots are lying unsold in their houses. Hukum Rana of Bhangabari village said they are sitting idle as they do not have raw material to work or money to buy essentials.