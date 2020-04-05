No public gathering at Hingula Yatra

TALCHER : The nine-day Hingula Yatra beginning April 7, will be a low key affair this year.
Sub-Collector Rajanikanta Swain informed that only a few priests will be allowed to carry out the rituals at the temple. There will be no public gathering and all cultural events during the yatra have been cancelled.
