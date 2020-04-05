STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pattapola in Cuttack sealed  

 A day after a coronavirus positive case was reported in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday declared Pattapol area and its adjacent localities as containment zone.

Published: 05th April 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A day after a coronavirus positive case was reported in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday declared Pattapol area and its adjacent localities as containment zone.
The area coming within the limit of containment zone covers Buxi Bazaar Chowk to Stewart Science College, Stewart Science College to Sutahat Masjid Chowk, Sutahat Masjid Chowk to Tinkonia Bagicha and Tinkonia Bagicha to Buxi Bazar Chowk.

“Pattapol is a densely populated area that requires detailed measures for contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to make the area as a containment zone and restrict public from entering into and going out of the zone,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das. While all vehicular movement has been stopped, Government and private establishments located within the zone will remain shut. Similarly, all the shopping establishments within the area have been closed.

Residents within the containment zone have been directed to strictly remain in home, Das said and added that the supply of essentials and medical requirement would be ensured through various teams formed by CMC.

The civic body has deputed Deputy Commissioner Sanjibita Ray (9437187888) for sanitation and Assistant Enforcement Officer Pradip Kumar Saha (9437315152) for supply of essentials. Similarly, Dr Prakash Chandra Sahoo (9692978579) and Jitendra Kumar Pal (9439999083) will provide health care needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp