Pattapola in Cuttack sealed  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after a coronavirus positive case was reported in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday declared Pattapol area and its adjacent localities as containment zone.

The area coming within the limit of containment zone covers Buxi Bazaar Chowk to Stewart Science College, Stewart Science College to Sutahat Masjid Chowk, Sutahat Masjid Chowk to Tinkonia Bagicha and Tinkonia Bagicha to Buxi Bazar Chowk.

“Pattapol is a densely populated area that requires detailed measures for contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to make the area as a containment zone and restrict public from entering into and going out of the zone,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das. While all vehicular movement has been stopped, Government and private establishments located within the zone will remain shut. Similarly, all the shopping establishments within the area have been closed.

Residents within the containment zone have been directed to strictly remain in home, Das said and added that the supply of essentials and medical requirement would be ensured through various teams formed by CMC.

The civic body has deputed Deputy Commissioner Sanjibita Ray (9437187888) for sanitation and Assistant Enforcement Officer Pradip Kumar Saha (9437315152) for supply of essentials. Similarly, Dr Prakash Chandra Sahoo (9692978579) and Jitendra Kumar Pal (9439999083) will provide health care needs.