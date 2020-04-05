Shutdown of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak towns lifted, lockdown to continue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Government on Sunday announced lifting of the shutdown of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak towns. The state government had imposed restrictions on these three urban centres in view rising cases of Covid-19 positive cases in the state from 8pm on Friday to 8pm on Sunday.

However, lockdown across the state will continue till April 14 as per the previous order of the government.

Announcing the decision, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said that there is no evidence of community transmission in positive cases detected in Surya Nagar and Bomikhal areas of capital city of Bhubaneswar. The benefit of containment and strategy and shutdown is that testing can be done aggressively to limit the infection subsequently.

"As the outside linkage of both Suryanagar and Bomikhal patients have been established, there is no fear of community transmission as of now. However, people must adhere to the social distancing norms to avoid spreading of coronavirus," he said.

The Chief Secretary thanked the people for their cooperation during the shutdown period. He, however said there is no place for complacency and asked people to strictly adhere to social distancing norms.

The chief secretary, however, called upon the people of the three towns not to rush to markets after the shutdown as there is grocery.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed partial shutdown in Ganjam district from 12 o clock on Sunday to 7 am on Monday as a precautionary measure in its fight against coronavirus. Besides, the village of the latest Covid-19 patient from Kalahandi district has also been shutdown.

