Villagers step up defence against migrant threat  

Former president of BJP’s Bonai organisational district Manoj Pradhan attributed the trend to villagers’ increasing awareness and fear of the deadly virus.

Published: 05th April 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A road leading to a village in Bonai blocked with tree branches | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid the growing panic over coronavirus spread, the rural population of tribal-dominated Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district has increasingly become sensitive to the entry of migrants and outsiders into their villages.The trend of putting up barricades has picked up pace with almost every village blocking entry and exit points with tree branches. Villagers have adopted this measure after reports of rapid transmission of Covid-19 by attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation at New Delhi came to the fore. 

Sources said at least three dozens villages in Bonai and Lahunipara blocks including Tumkela, Gamlei, Arkeikela, Rajamunda, Thenteiposh, Nuadihi, Khuntgaon, Kenapali, Kuliposh, Satkuta, Ruguda, Bisipali, Dalposh and Bargaon have become out of bounds for villagers.

Former president of BJP’s Bonai organisational district Manoj Pradhan attributed the trend to villagers’ increasing awareness and fear of the deadly virus. “Villagers are concerned about their own safety. If any migrants or outsiders are spotted, villagers force them to go for mandatory medical examination,” he said.    
Villagers Shantanu Behera and Bhusan Padhi said recently, a few unknown faces riding bicycles and motor bikes through interior forest routes were spotted. Taking help of their local relatives or acquaintances, outsiders are entering Bonai through forest routes from Barkote, Deogarh and Kuchinda.

Another villager requesting anonymity said people have become scared after it was reported that attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation are trying to escape the mandatory quarantine and taking shelter at the places of their relatives or acquaintances. There are minority ghettos at Juniani, Bonai sub-divisional headquarter and Gurundia where health workers or police have little access, he said. Bonai IIC Rabindra Patra said police are keeping a tight vigil and there has been no instance of any outsider entering the region. 

Lockdown intensified
Meanwhile, the lockdown was intensified across Rourkela city from Saturday to contain the coronavirus spread. As per the decision taken by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC),  shops selling edibles and groceries will be allowed to function between 6 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. The RMC has stopped volunteers from directly providing cooked food to the needy and destitute persons in the city. Volunteers will have to now deposit the food with RMC which in turn will distribute it through its staff. The civic body has also launched a toll free number for senior citizens staying alone to order food, medicines and vegetables.

