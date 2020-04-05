STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villages shut down for outsiders  

However, the scene is entirely different in rural parts of the district where villages have been barricaded to prevent people from entering.

Entrance to Beherapati village in Kalahandi fenced to prevent entry of outsiders I Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/BHAWANIPATNA : At a time when police have to step in to enforce complete lockdown in towns, villagers are setting an example of restricted movement and social distancing for their urban counterparts to emulate.Ever since the lockdown was announced on Tuesday, the Koraput administration and police have been facing a tough time in preventing people from moving out without a legitimate reason in towns. There have been instances when police had to apply force to prevent social gathering in Jeypore and Koraput towns and maintain social distancing while buying essentials.

However, the scene is entirely different in rural parts of the district where villages have been barricaded to prevent people from entering. Social gatherings are a strict no-no while hand washing has been made mandatory before entering houses. 

Villages of Majhiguda, Guniapada and Kendupada under Boipariguda block have been shut down for outsiders by locals. “If the Government is time and again asking us to avoid outdoors and unnecessary travel to control spread of coronavirus, then it’s for our good. There is no harm in following the norms for some days for the well being of all,” said Biplab Mishra, a youth guarding the barricade put up at Majhiguda.

At Beherapati village under Narla block of Kalahandi district, youths have been assigned the job to check entry of outsiders into the village and ensure that villagers practise hand washing and social distancing. The entrance of the village has been fenced and villagers confine themselves to their houses unless there is an emergency. “While stepping out only for medical reasons or buying essentials from areas outside village limits, we largely remain indoors,” said Chintamani Naik, a villager.

