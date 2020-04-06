STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,027 more UTPs to get interim bail

Published: 06th April 2020 05:29 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) has identified another 1,027 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) for interim bail to decongest jails amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a review meeting of the High Power Committee, the Member Secretary of OSLSA placed the detailed information on UTPs identified and recommended by all the District Legal Services Authorities basing on Under Trial Review Committee meetings. The panel is chaired by Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Sanju Panda, who also is the executive chairperson of OSLSA.

The meeting was informed that no prisoner in the State has contracted the virus so far. However, 1,568 inmates are found to be suffering from other diseases. “The prisoners found unwell have mild disease like skin infection and others. Utmost care is being taken,” said Director of Prisons and Correctional Services Santosh Upadhyay.

