18 cases in 24 hrs, Bhubaneswar clusters confirmed

The State, which had recorded only four cases between March 15 and 31, reported a staggering 35 cases within a span of five days of this month.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:54 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Sunday recorded its highest single day increase in coronavirus cases with 18 persons testing positive. All the cases have been confirmed from the Capital City of Bhubaneswar.
The majority 15 cases were reported from the single locality of Bomikhal where three siblings tested positive on April 3. The cases were detected during the active surveillance drive by the Health department which confirmed Bomikhal as a major cluster in the city.

Three others include a 70-year-old man from Kapila Prasad area with travel history to Australia and two linked to the Surya Nagar patient. Earlier, seven close contacts of the Surya Nagar patient, including his wife, daughter and tenants had tested positive.

With this, the total number of Covid positive cases in the State rose to 39 of which 37 are active and two have recovered. Of 37 active cases, 30 are from Bhubaneswar, three from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri and Kalahandi.

The State, which had recorded only four cases between March 15 and 31, reported a staggering 35 cases within a span of five days of this month. As many as 15 cases were reported on April 3.As the number of Covid positive cases has surged in Bhubaneswar in the last three days, the State Government urged residents to take responsibility, stay indoors and work from home.

“Bomikhal area has already been sealed and cluster containment put in place. House to house survey is also going on as part of contact tracing measures. All possible contacts of the cases will be traced, isolated and tested as that is the only way to contain further transmission. Every citizen can break the chain by staying indoors,” said a health official.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared areas of Kapila Prasad, Jadupur and Begunia as containment zones. The entire area has been sealed and entry and exit of public banned.While all Government and private offices along with business establishments have been closed, the BMC has assigned several teams to meet the requirements of residents.  

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal has asked the Municipal Commissioners, Collectors and CDM&PHOs to provide triple layer surgical masks to persons under quarantine at home and in facilities.
Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited has been directed to supply triple layer surgical masks for all field workers doing surveillance work, staff providing essential services and ambulance drivers.

