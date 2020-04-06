25 held for pelting stones at police in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 25 persons were arrested on charges of pelting stones at police during the shutdown period near Moti Gali in Kesharpur under Mangalabag police limits here on Sunday.

The accused attacked police when the latter were patrolling in the area to ensure the State Government’s shutdown order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said a police team led by Mangalabag IIC Amitav Mahapatra was on patrol in the locality at about 10 am when they found that 30 to 40 persons armed with deadly weapons had gathered in front of Moti Lane in gross violation of the shutdown order.

When the IIC directed them to disperse and maintain social distancing, the accused instead of obeying his order, verbally abused and suddenly started attacking the police team. The violators pelted stones and glass bottles at the police and later attacked them with iron rods and sticks. To bring the situation under control, the police had to resort to lathi-charge.

The accused persons have been booked under several sections of IPC, section 7 of Criminal Amendment Act, section 100 of OUP Act and section 54 of Odisha Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Two platoons of police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.