DGP reviews arrangements

Later, the DGP visited Kuakhia police station and advised policemen not to misbehave with people while ensuring lockdown.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:49 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: DGP Abhay reviewed police arrangements for the shutdown in Jajpur on Sunday.During his visit to the district, he reviewed enforcement measures at the district police headquarters in Panikoili and held a meeting with the SP Charan Singh Meena. Later, the DGP visited Kuakhia police station and advised policemen not to misbehave with people while ensuring lockdown. He was accompanied by DIG (central range) Asish Singh. The Jajpur administration imposed shutdown in Jajpur, Vyas Nagar, Chandikhol, Panikoili, Neulapur, Sadhakpur, Charinangal and all block headquarters of district for 48 hours from Saturday to prevent community transmission. A villager of Brahmabarada was found positive on Friday.

