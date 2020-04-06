DGP reviews arrangements

JAJPUR: DGP Abhay reviewed police arrangements for the shutdown in Jajpur on Sunday.During his visit to the district, he reviewed enforcement measures at the district police headquarters in Panikoili and held a meeting with the SP Charan Singh Meena. Later, the DGP visited Kuakhia police station and advised policemen not to misbehave with people while ensuring lockdown. He was accompanied by DIG (central range) Asish Singh. The Jajpur administration imposed shutdown in Jajpur, Vyas Nagar, Chandikhol, Panikoili, Neulapur, Sadhakpur, Charinangal and all block headquarters of district for 48 hours from Saturday to prevent community transmission. A villager of Brahmabarada was found positive on Friday.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar rejoins medical register to join COVID-19 fight
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus
Kerala-based business group announces salary hike for employees amid COVID-19 lockdown
9 pm-9 minutes: Nothing wrong with people bursting firecrackers, says Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
Doctor, nine paramedical staff test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi State Cancer Institute; total cases 18
UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to intensive care with coronavirus