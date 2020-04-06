East Coast Railway manufactures mask, sanitiser to battle COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has come forward to meet the growing demand of sanitiser and face mask. The railway zone has converted its workshops, sheds and depots into manufacturing units of masks and sanitisers, to assist the Government in its fight against COVID-19.

All the three divisions of ECoR - Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur, are utilising their resources to produce masks and sanitisers. The railway zone has manufactured more than 30,000 face masks and 500 litres of sanitiser so far.

Khurda Road division has set up production units at coaching depots at Bhubaneswar and Puri. The Electric Loco Shed at Angul has produced more than 100 litres of alcohol based sanitiser.

Waltair division has manufactured 20,000 masks by utilising its own resources while 300 litre of sanitiser has been prepared at diesel loco shed, Vishakhapatnam.

In Sambalpur division, 2,500 masks have been prepared with joint efforts of engineering, commercial and mechanical departments. Besides, 50 litres of sanitiser has been prepared at coaching depot, Sambalpur.

Mancheswar Workshop has produced 1,200 masks and 100 litres of alcohol-based sanitiser. The mask and sanitiser will be used for safety and protection of its staff member, RPF officials, freight service workers and other such members who are still working across the network.

A railway spokesperson said the cost of inhouse production of alcohol-based sanitiser is almost one/tenth of the market price.

“The sanitiser is being prepared as per the standard formula of WHO. It consists of Isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerine and distilled water. These masks and sanitiser are being supplied to railway staff, who are attending duties,” he said.

Earlier, ECoR supplied essential commodities like coal for power houses, food grains for public distribution system and petrol/diesel and other petroleum products for transport sector during lockdown period.