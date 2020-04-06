Matia Sahi declared Covid-19 hotspot

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: THE Ganjam administration on Sunday declared Matia Sahi village under Kukudakhandi block as Covid-19 hotspot and sealed it following arrival of 130 migrant labourers from areas in Bhubaneswar where positive cases were detected.

A temporary checkpost has been set up at the entrance of the village and entry and exit of people restricted till further orders. A medical team arrived in the village in the morning for door-to-door screening of residents.

The labourers belonging to the village were working at various construction sites in Bomikhal, where 18 coronavirus positive cases were reported till Sunday. They returned to the village on Saturday and on receiving information, Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb declared complete shutdown in the village. There will be no movement of vehicles in the village. BDO of Kukudakhandi has been asked to ensure home delivery of essential commodities during the shutdown to the residents of Matia Sahi.

Another 60 labourers returned to Lalmenta under Chikiti block from Bomikhal on Sunday but were not allowed to enter village by locals. They were asked to stay outside the village till a medical team screened all of them. None was found having any symptoms. In the last three days, 165 labourers from Bomikhal have returned to the block.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam administration has notified that fines will be imposed on people not wearing masks while venturing out. While people of urban areas will be fined `1000, those in rural areas will have to pay `500 in case of violation. It advised people to wear masks or cover nose and mouth with handkerchief.