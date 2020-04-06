STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meat lovers flout norms

Though boxes were drawn at several stalls to ensure social distancing, people did not comply and crowded the marketplace .

Published: 06th April 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:54 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With meat and fish making it back to Sunday lunch menu, residents made a beeline for the market complex at DNK area here on Sunday throwing caution to wind.  Though boxes were drawn at several stalls to ensure social distancing, people did not comply and crowded the marketplace . A majority of people did not even wear masks.

One of the buyers said his family has been subsisting on vegetables and fruits for the last one week. “With the Government declaring that coronavirus cannot spread through consumption of meat and fish, we decided to include the items in our lunch today,” he said.

A meat stall owner said customers were in a hurry and even argued with him when he asked them to follow the guidelines. “Only a few adhered to the norms and stood in the circles,” he said. Similar scenes were witnessed at a school where PDS items and financial assistance of `1,000 were being distributed among beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Collector Manish Agarwal issued an order banning the sale of mutton in the town from Monday. He also directed to shift all meat and fish shops in the town to DNK area.

