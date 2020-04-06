Odisha's quarantine centres sans basic amenities

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of basic amenities at quarantine centres in the district has subjected the people put under isolation there to great hassles. The State Government had allotted `5 lakh to each panchayat for setting up temporary medical facilities for people, especially those who have returned to the district from other states and abroad and put under quarantine. It was decided to open 205 centres in the district of which 163 have been made functional till now. But, most such centres do not have basic infrastructure like beds, bedsheets, toilets, drinking water and electricity back-up.

As many as 20 persons of Manadshai panchayat in Jagatsinghpur, who had returned from other states and abroad, were put up at the local medical centre. However, they are reluctant to stay as the centre in the panchayat does not have beds. Benches have been converted into beds at the centre. The staff have not been provided with basic protective gear like masks and gloves.

Prasant Sahoo said he returned from Kolkata five days back. The villagers forced him to remain under quarantine at the centre for 14 days. Prasant said he is on the verge of losing his mental stability as the centre does not have anything not even have proper arrangements for food.

Head of Bansandara panchayat in Biridi block said several villages like Batimara, Adhang, Alando, Budhapada, Badakhandeita and others did not have basic facilities for people under quarantine.

After complaints by villagers and the Block Development Officer, ADM Jagatsinghpur Sachidananda Sahoo visited a few visited a few temporary quarantine centres in Biridi block and found they did not have enough beds and other basic amenities. However, this did not change anything. Similar is the plight of those put under quarantine in Naugaon, Tirtol, Kujang and Balikuda blocks of the district.

Meanwhile, dalit leader Sankar Das alleged irregularities and misuse of funds allotted for opening quarantine centres in Balikuda block. In a tweet to Chief Minister of Odisha, Jagatsinghpur Collector and the local BDO, he alleged funds meant for coronavirus treatment are being misused by a few corrupt officials.

