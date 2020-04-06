Online classes for DAV students

By Express News Service

TALCHER: In a bid to ensure students do not lose out on their studies, teachers of DAV Public School, MCL Jagannath Area, Dera have started teaching them from home.

The initiative is aimed at providing ample scope to the students to learn in these trying times. Web-based virtual classrooms are being conducted by the school on scheduled time.

Sharing of content and assignments among students is being done with scanned pages, images, notes and audio-video modules.

Besides, links of useful resources of various websites and blocks are being shared with the students.

The focus in not only on academics but also creative and productive skill development through art and craft, general knowledge, current affairs-based creative writing.