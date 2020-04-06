Sarangi requests CM for financial help to priests

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to assist priests and servitors of different temples in Odisha by providing financial assistance for sustenance of their families during the lockdown period.

Drawing attention of the Chief Minister to their plight, Sarangi said most of them are facing hard times after imposition of the lockdown prohibiting entry of devotees to temples as per social distancing norms.

“The priests and servitors of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Biraja temple in Jajpur, Tarini temple in Ghatagaon, Khirachora temple in Remuna and many others across the State have been facing financial distress ever since the Government issued advisory to the temple administration to strictly adhere to social distancing norms by restricting the entry of devotees,” Sarangi said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

In the absence of salary based arrangement for priests and servitors unlike other states, most in Odisha depend on the modest offerings from visiting devotees for their living.“I request you to issue instructions to the Hindu Religious Endowment Authority to make an assessment of the situation and come out with a compensation package for the relief of the priests and servitors during this difficult time,” he said.

Movement of agri produce to mandis sought

In a separate letter, the Union Minister has requested the Chief Minister to relax the norms on the movement of agricultural produce to mandis (market yards) as per the clarification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Direct marketing from farmers, producers organisations and cooperatives facilitated by the State Government has been categorised as essential goods and services and exempted from restriction under the Disaster Management Act.

“The guidelines issued by the Centre for operation of mandis are not being followed in the State. In the absence of grain procurement activities, the farmers are facing a great deal of hardship in this lockdown period,” the letter said.Sarangi urged the Chief Minister to direct authorities concerned for allowing movement of grains to mandis for procurement under the price support system.