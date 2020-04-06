Shutdown lifted, CS says no community spread yet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday announced lifting of shutdown of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak towns. The restrictions had been imposed on the three urban centres for 48 hours from 8 pm on Friday to take up aggressive containment measures in view of increase in coronavirus cases.

However, the lockdown across the State will continue till April 14 as per the previous order of the Government.

Announcing the decision, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said there is no evidence of community transmission in positive cases detected in Surya Nagar and Bomikhal areas of Bhubaneswar. The benefit of containment strategy and shutdown is that testing can be done aggressively to limit the infection subsequently, he stated.

Through door to door surveillance in the containment zones and meticulously planned tracing of contacts of the positive cases, the findings have established that the infection of Covid-19 was brought from outside the State. “As the outside link of both Surya Nagar and Bomikhal patients have been established, there is no fear of community transmission as of now. However, people must adhere to the social distancing norms to prevent spread of coronavirus,” he emphasised.

Tripathy said in various areas, containment zones will be established as required. That will be decided by the municipal/district administration concerned under Disaster Management Act 2005.

The Chief Secretary thanked the people for their cooperation during the shutdown period. He, however, called upon the people of the three towns not to rush to markets after the shutdown. He assured that the supply of grocery, vegetables and essentials is absolutely normal and there was no need to fear.

Meanwhile, the State Government imposed partial shutdown in Ganjam district from 12 noon on Sunday to 7 am on Monday as a precautionary measure in its fight against coronavirus. Besides, the village of the latest Covid-19 patient from Kalahandi district has also been shutdown.