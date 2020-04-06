STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six Odisha villages sealed after man tests COVID-19 positive

The Collector said Beheraguda and five other villages under the panchayat have been sealed and people asked not to venture out.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi administration on Saturday sealed Beharaguda village under Khamarhaladi panchayat after a man tested positive for coronavirus. The 29-year-old man had returned from Bahrain on March 22 and registered himself on the helpline 104. He was asymptomatic and under home quarantine.He has been shifted to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack for treatment. Collector Harshad Parag Gavali said the man had come in contact with 31 persons and their contact tracing is underway. All the 31 persons have been kept under home isolation and their swab and blood samples would be sent for test to RMRC at Bhubaneswar.

The Collector said Beheraguda and five other villages under the panchayat have been sealed and people asked not to venture out. The administration has opened a 200-bed Covid-19 unit at the Government Engineering College at Singhjharan near Bhawanipatna town. Initially, it will be used as a quarantine facility and later converted into a hospital if required. According to Health Department, seven persons of Kalahandi had returned to the district from foreign countries. Of the seven samples sent for text, one was found positive. Meanwhile, five of the inter-state border points passing through the district have been sealed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp