Vegetables at doorsteps of residents

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents of Sambalpur city can now buy vegetables at reasonable prices at their doorsteps.In a bid to ensure people do not venture out of their homes, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in association with Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), Sambalpur launched a ‘Farm to kitchen vegetable on wheel’ programme in the city on Sunday. As many as nine SHGs have been roped in for implementation of the programme under which vegetables will be brought to the doorsteps of citizens within three hours of collection from farms.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, ORMAS, Sambalpur Srimanta Hota said nine SHGs including five from rural areas and four from the city have been roped in for the programme. “While the SHGs from rural areas have been entrusted with the task of procuring vegetables directly from farmers, the SHGs in the city are responsible for supply them to housing societies. The officials of ORMAS and OLM are monitoring the programme,” he said.

Vegetables will be procured from three blocks-Maneswar, Jujumura and Jamankira of the district. Hota said the SHG members will visit different housing societies between 9 am and 12 noon daily and sell the vegetables to people at their doorsteps.

On day one, four quintal of 14 types of vegetables were procured from rural areas for sale in 11 housing societies of the city. Target has been set to sell around 15 quintal vegetables daily from Wednesday.

All precautionary measures are being taken while selling the vegetables. While the customers are being asked to maintain safe distance, the SHG members are required to wear masks and use sanitiser as preventive measure.