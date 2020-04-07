STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another 500-bed COVID-19 hospital ready in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The third dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 500 beds and 20 ICU bed facility was made ready on Monday at SOA Campus 2. The State facility will be managed by SUM Medical College and Hospital with support from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Opening the facility through video conferencing, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with doctors and health care workers of the hospital. He appreciated their commitment to serve people during the pandemic and thanked Union Ministers Prahallad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan for their support. He also thanked MCL for sponsoring the facility for the people of Odisha. SOA, which has set up the hospital in a record time, also received the CM’s praise.

Pradhan lauded the initiatives taken by Odisha Government in fight against coronavirus. He called upon the people cutting across caste, creed and partylines to follow the guidelines issued by both Centre and State Government in its fight against the deadly virus. Joshi assured all support from the Centre in the united fight against COVID-19. He also indicated about establishment of more COVID hospitals in Odisha in cooperation with public sector undertakings (PSUs) under Mining Ministry.

Two other COVID hospitals have also been kept ready to meet any future challenge. Of these two hospitals, one has been developed by KIMS at Bhubaneswar, a 500-bed facility and other at Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack with a facility of 125 beds. Besides, the district administration of Sundargarh has established a 200-bed dedicated COVID hospital at Rourkela. The total bed capacity for COVID patients now stands at 1,345.

Official sources said Odisha Government has started working to set up four lakh isolation bed facilities in 7,000 panchayats. The State Government is also going to set up two dedicated COVID hospitals at Angul and Kendrapara in cooperation with SUM Hospital.

