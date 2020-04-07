COVID-19: Cuttack’s three rural areas sealed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration on Sunday declared three villages as containment zone after the localities were found to have been visited by Jajpur’s COVID-19 positive person. The three villages are Ward no-1 of Jairampur gram panchayat under Nischintakoili tehsil and Ward no 12 and 13 of Mirzapur panchayat under Salepur tehsil.

“After learning that a person from Jajpur district, who has tested positive for COVID-19, had visited the three villages on March 21, the areas required detailed measures for a comprehensive contact tracing. To facilitate this, it was necessary to make the area as a containment zone and restrict public from entering and going out of the containment zone,” said Sub-Collector and district nodal officer for COVID-19 Subhransu Mishra.

The people within containment zone have been directed to strictly remain inside their homes, Mishra said, adding that the supply of essentials and medical requirements to the containment area would be ensured by BDOs of Nischintakoili and Salepur blocks. A medical team on Monday visited all the three containment zones and collected throat swabs from 24 persons by conducting the contact tracking. The swabs have been sent to laboratory for examination, he added.