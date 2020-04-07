STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four including three of family trampled to death in Bargarh

The tuskers had strayed into Rajapada Sahi in the wee hours and while searching for food, they broke a wall of Dwarikanath’s house.

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | ESP)

By Express News Service

BARGARHPanic struck residents of Padampur block in Bargarh district after four villagers including three members of a family were trampled to death by two tuskers on Monday. The deceased are Dwarikanath Pande, his father Malai Pande, son Chintu Pande and another Hemsagar Sahoo. While members of the Pande family were killed at Rajapada Sahi on the outskirts of the town, Sahoo was trampled at Banjhenmunda village.

The tuskers had strayed into Rajapada Sahi in the wee hours and while searching for food, they broke a wall of Dwarikanath’s house. Seeing Dwarikanath and Chintu inside the house, the elephants attacked them. When Malai, who was sleeping in the backyard, heard screams and rushed inside the house, he was also attacked. All three died on the spot. The elephants then while proceeding towards Banjhenmunda village, attacked Sahoo killing him on the spot.

Padampur Sub-Collector Tanmay Darwan, along with police and forest officials rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. The villagers, meanwhile, demanded compensation for families of the deceased. Sources said the tuskers might have strayed from neighbouring Chhattishgarh after being separated from a herd. The Forest officials, however, are yet to trace them.

