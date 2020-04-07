COVID-19: Good Monday for Odisha, only one positive case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after posting its highest single day COVID-19 cases at 18, it was a sigh of relief for the State on Monday with only one person testing positive. A 32-year-old man from Kendrapara district was confirmed with the viral infection. He had returned from Dubai to his native village on March 24 and was in home quarantine since. “His contact tracing is on.

The district COVID monitoring team has been asked to ascertain the mode of his travel after landing in India from Dubai. Once contact list is ready, it will be easier to carry out surveillance,” said a Health official. Sources said on Monday, 302 samples including 261 at RMRC, 36 at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and five at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack were tested and only one was positive. So far, 2,190 samples have been tested and 40 found to be positive. While 38 among them are active, two have been discharged from hospital after recovery.