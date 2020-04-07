Odisha Governor to donate  Rs 13.2 lakh to PM Cares

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal will contribute `13.2 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund which has been set up to raise money for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. He will also donate `21 lakh from his discretionary grant to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMDRF). The Governor will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to contribute to the fund so as to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor will contribute 30 per cent of his salary from March 2020 to February 2021, amounting to `13.2 lakh, to the PM-Cares Fund, Raj Bhavan sources said on Monday.The Governor also appealed people to donate to the PM-Cares Fund and CMRF in Odisha to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed all to donate to the CMRF generously to fight the deadly coronavirus. In a tweet, Naveen said, “Human race is facing one of the gravest challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic. Appeal everyone to come forward to donate through www.cmrfodisha.gov.in to strengthen Odisha’s fight against coronavirus.