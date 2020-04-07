STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Governor to donate  Rs 13.2 lakh to PM Cares

Governor Ganeshi Lal will contribute `13.2 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund which has been set up to raise money for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 07th April 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Ganeshi Lal

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal (EXPRESS PHOTO)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal will contribute `13.2 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund which has been set up to raise money for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. He will also donate `21 lakh from his discretionary grant to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMDRF). The Governor will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to contribute to the fund so as to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

The Governor will contribute 30 per cent of his salary from March 2020 to February 2021, amounting to `13.2 lakh, to the PM-Cares Fund, Raj Bhavan sources said on Monday.The Governor also appealed people to donate to the PM-Cares Fund and CMRF in Odisha to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed all to donate to the CMRF generously to fight the deadly coronavirus. In a tweet, Naveen said, “Human race is facing one of the gravest challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic. Appeal everyone to come forward to donate through www.cmrfodisha.gov.in to strengthen Odisha’s fight against coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp