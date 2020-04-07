STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha lockdown: Temples closed, priests suffer  

The coronavirus lockdown has rendered hundreds of priests and sevayats of the district jobless.

Published: 07th April 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting in queue to collect the token for special relief amount for COVID-19, at Rathinapuri Corporation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The coronavirus lockdown has rendered hundreds of priests and sevayats of the district jobless The priests, who used to sustain their families from the donations made by devotees, have been left in the lurch after people stopped visiting temples due to the restrictions.  Sources said rituals in hundreds of temples across the district have been curtailed due to the lockdown. Sarala temple at Kanakpur, Gorakhnath temple, Kunja Behari at Garh Kujang, Ram Mandir at Mahilo, Kanakdurga temple at Peteipur, Salajanga Ashram in Naugaon, Sarabanta Jagannath Temple at Erasama, Tulasi Gadi, Iskcon temple at Balikuda, Jagannath temple at Ambasal and Sidha Baranga Pitha at Barang are some of the shrines which have been closed since the last 12 days.

Trilochan Roul, the priest of Sarala temple, said, “We are yet to receive any help from the temple administration. No devotees are visiting the temple which has been closed since the last 12 days. Without any money, our family members are living in miserable condition.Many families are not in a condition to purchase an LPG cylinder or firewood for cooking. No relief or cooked food has been provided to the priests, said Trilochan.

Similar is the plight of malis (gardeners) who supply flowers to the temples. A gardener Sulochana Dei (55) of Kankadurga temple said the sale of flowers has been hit as devotees are not coming to temples. “I used to earn `400 to `600 by selling flowers every day and sustain my family of six. All my savings have been exhausted and since the last three days, my family members are starving without any food,” she said.

Sulochana’s husband passed away a few years back.Admitting that no assistance has been given to the priests and sevayats, executive of Sarala and Gorakhnath temple administration Sauraya Ranjan Parija said, “On being informed about their plight, I have sent a representation to the district Collector.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp