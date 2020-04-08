STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganjam administration to conduct door-to-door health screening of 7 lakh families

Meanwhile, Odisha reported it's first COVID-19 related death when samples of a 72-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19.
 

Published: 08th April 2020 07:50 PM

Coronavirus detection test.

Coronavirus detection test. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GANJAM: The district administration will carry out door-to-door health screening covering approximately 7 lakh families, said Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam District Collector.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported it's first COVID-19 related death when samples of a 72-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged.

