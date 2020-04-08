STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown experiments add to residents’ panic in Rourkela city

On Tuesday, nationalised banks including SBI saw a huge rush of account holders soon after the gates were opened.

Residents queued up at a fish market. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Struggling to restrict crowding at grocery shops and vegetable markets, the Rourkela city administration seems to be beating around the bush with experiments that have led to more panic and confusion among the people.

After several flip-flops, the administration has created a curfew-like situation in the city by allowing movement of the public to buy essentials and grocery only from 6 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm every day. This limited hours of relaxation has forced panic-stricken residents to crowd markets and shops.  

On Tuesday, nationalised banks including SBI saw a huge rush of account holders soon after the gates were opened. The overcrowding was blamed on the decision of the administration to limit the relaxation hours. While the time for public movement has been fixed between 6 am to 11 am, banks operate from 10 am to 4 pm.

Bank officials said they are witnessing a huge rush in the morning hours while in the second half of the day, the banks are almost empty.Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Monday had appealed to residents to maintain social distancing and warned of action against violators. Going a step ahead, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane warned that if any shop is found violating social distancing norms, then the entire market complex will be closed.

City residents complained that administrative officers enforcing the lockdown are oblivious of the constant challenges and daily needs of people. Hardly two to three per cent of the entire city’s 5.60 lakh population are violating the norms and warning of punishment would add to the panic among people.

Many residents said regular monitoring will help regulate the small number of unruly people who violate the guidelines. The city has more than the required number of PCR vans to monitor the enforcement of lockdown norms.  

Besides,  the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC)’s plan for home delivery of vegetables and groceries has remained a non-starter. Though the civic body had identified some grocers to supply essentials to people at their doorsteps, the service is yet to start as the operations are still not streamlined.Also, RMC’s plan for home delivery of vegetables and groceries is in tatters.

