Migrant workers being treated as ‘State guests’  in Odisha

A total of 3,25,683 destitute and helpless persons in 5,268 panchayats and 27,058 persons in 108 urban local bodies have been provided with food during the lockdown period.

Migrant workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As thousands of migrant workers from other states find themselves stranded in Odisha due to the nationwide lockdown, the State Government on Tuesday claimed that it has made arrangements of food and other basic necessities for them. Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said a total of 56,926 migrant workers from various states of the country have been given accommodation in 1,882 camps. The Government has also opened Shramik Sahayata Call Centre 18003456703 to receive complaints and promptly address their grievances.

A total of 3,25,683 destitute and helpless persons in 5,268 panchayats and 27,058 persons in 108 urban local bodies have been provided with food during the lockdown period. From cooked food to regular medical check-up, Secretary in the Labour and ESI department Anu Garg said everything is provided to them. They are being treated as State guests, she added. Meanwhile, steps have been taken to ensure food, accommodation and medical check-up for migrant workers from Odisha who have returned to their homes before the lockdown was announced.

Official sources said while around 78,000 workers have returned to the State before the nationwide lockdown started, around 1.2 lakh are still stranded outside Odisha in different states. Garg said the district administration and local authorities of other states have been urged to ensure that migrant workers from Odisha are paid their wages by the companies or organizations they are working with. Food is being provided to migrant workers and daily wagers in every panchayat. “We are ensuring that no one goes hungry,” she said.

Umi Daniel, director, migration and education, Aide et Action International said unemployment will be a huge issue once the lockdown is lifted. As all activities and businesses have come to a standstill, the Government is taking care of their food only in camps. No worker is being paid wages except some one-time relief, he said.

Congress slams Govt
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday came down heavily on the State Government for failure to reach out to thousands of migrant workers from the Odisha stranded in different parts of the country following the lockdown. Congress leader in-charge of the party’s control room on COVID-19 Sudarsan Das said, “There are thousands stranded in other states who need food and other essentials to sustain their lives at this time of grave crisis. But, unfortunately, the issues of these migrant workers and their plight are being ignored by the State Government, he said.

