Odisha Class X students gets online education  through 'Diksha' app

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With schools unable to start new academic sessions due to the lockdown, the State Government has decided to start online education for Class X students through Diksha application after April 14.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said students to be promoted to Class 10 this year will be imparted online teaching by teachers from their home. “Those having access to a smartphone, computer and internet will be imparted this teaching. Efforts are on to make alternative arrangements for students who do not have access to this facility,” Dash said.

After April 14 teachers will be asked to guide students online as well as over the phone. This will help students to engage in studies and prepare well for their board examinations, the Minister said.