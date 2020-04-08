Odisha opposition leader Pradipta Naik wants salary cut of MLAs, diversion of LAD fund

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Union Cabinet decided to cut 30 percent salary of all MPs for one year and divert their Local Area Development (LAD) fund for two years to fight against COVID-19, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik urged the State Government to take similar steps in the State.

Lauding the measures taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contain the spread of coronavirus, in a video message Naik said, “We the elected representatives have a greater responsibility in this hour of crisis when the entire nation stands united to defeat coronavirus.”

In his proposal to State Government, the BJP leader requested a salary cut of 30 percent of each MLA, Ministers, chairpersons of different development councils, corporations and public sector units (PSUs) for a year. He further requested the Chief Minister to suspend the MLA-LAD grant for two years and divert the money to a special fund for the development of health infrastructure in the State.

Each of the MLAs of the State is entitled to Rs 3 crores each under LAD Fund for carrying out developmental activities in their constituencies. If Naik’s proposal is accepted, the Government will have Rs 882 crores at its disposal to utilize the fund for strengthening the health sector.

Calling for a special session of the Assembly or an all-party meeting to discuss the extraordinary situation, Naik suggested the Government to divert at least 30 pc of the budget provision of all departments to improve health infrastructure across the state to cope with the situation.

Expressing concern over the poor health system of the State, Naik said filling-up vacant posts of doctors and other paramedics is of urgent necessity.

Requesting the Chief Minister to consider his proposals, Naik said focused attention to develop the health infrastructure would not only put the State in good stead but will be an example for others to follow. Naik said he will soon send a formal letter to the Chief Minister in this regard.