STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha opposition leader Pradipta Naik wants salary cut of MLAs, diversion of LAD fund

If Pradipta Naik ’s proposal is accepted, State Govt will have Rs 882 crore at its disposal.

Published: 08th April 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pradipta Naik

Pradipta Naik (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Union Cabinet decided to cut 30 percent salary of all MPs for one year and divert their Local Area Development (LAD) fund for two years to fight against COVID-19, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik urged the State Government to take similar steps in the State.

Lauding the measures taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contain the spread of coronavirus, in a video message Naik said, “We the elected representatives have a greater responsibility in this hour of crisis when the entire nation stands united to defeat coronavirus.”

In his proposal to State Government, the BJP leader requested a salary cut of 30 percent of each MLA, Ministers, chairpersons of different development councils, corporations and public sector units (PSUs) for a year. He further requested the Chief Minister to suspend the MLA-LAD grant for two years and divert the money to a special fund for the development of health infrastructure in the State.

Each of the MLAs of the State is entitled to Rs 3 crores each under LAD Fund for carrying out developmental activities in their constituencies. If Naik’s proposal is accepted, the Government will have Rs 882 crores at its disposal to utilize the fund for strengthening the health sector.

Calling for a special session of the Assembly or an all-party meeting to discuss the extraordinary situation, Naik suggested the Government to divert at least 30 pc of the budget provision of all departments to improve health infrastructure across the state to cope with the situation.

Expressing concern over the poor health system of the State, Naik said filling-up vacant posts of doctors and other paramedics is of urgent necessity.

Requesting the Chief Minister to consider his proposals, Naik said focused attention to develop the health infrastructure would not only put the State in good stead but will be an example for others to follow. Naik said he will soon send a formal letter to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pradipta Naik LAD Fund Local Area Development COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp