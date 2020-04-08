STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha shops pay for customers’ social distancing norms negligence, five sealed

Traders like Naresh have suggested restriction on movement of two-wheelers as has been done in the State Capital to reduce congestion outside shops.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With lockdown enforcement getting stringent by the day, five shops in the city have been sealed owing to the negligence of customers towards social distancing norms. The district administration had issued a general notice to shopkeepers across the city instructing them to follow the rules and adhere to guidelines relating to social distancing. The traders were warned of legal action if they failed to do so.  

The problem of crowding at vegetable markets in the city has been solved to some extent by shifting the vendors to open fields where they get more space. However, in the case of grocery and medicine shop owners, the practice has failed due to the recklessness of customers. Though boxes have been drawn outside shops at an adequate distance, people often ignore it and gather around the counters. In such cases, the shopkeepers have to pay the price.

Social distancing is maintained at shops located near the main road and supermarkets owing to heavy police patrolling and the presence of security guards. However, the rules are flouted in shops located in interior localities.

Amit Pradhan, a grocery shop owner of Modipara said when he asked a customer to maintain distance multiple times, the latter threatened him and said he will file a false complaint against him. “Though we are following the rules, such behavior by customers put lives and the business at risk,” he said. Amit has installed a CCTV camera at his shop to keep a watch on unruly people.

Naresh Agarwal, a medicine shop owner said he has been politely urging customers to stand in boxes drawn outside the shop but most of them do not pay heed to it. Often, people misbehave with the staff. “If police personnel find a crowd outside my shop, they confront me,” he said. Naresh has erected a barricade at his shop to prevent people from leaning over the counter.

Traders like Naresh have suggested restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers as has been done in the State Capital to reduce congestion outside shops. They have also sought services of social groups to ensure social distancing at business establishments.

