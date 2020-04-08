STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic casts shadow on Odisha vegetable growers

The bumper yield of vegetables this season has brought no cheer to farmers of Athagarh and Banki as they are now forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices .

Published: 08th April 2020

A vegetable farm in Athagarh I Express

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: The bumper yield of vegetables this season has brought no cheer to farmers of Athagarh and Banki as they are now forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices. Farmers had expected better returns from the Rabi crop season with the production of vegetables, sugarcane and other crops going up significantly this time. Usually, farmers of Athagarh and Banki sell fresh vegetables in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal. However, with the lockdown in place, they are unable to travel to these areas and some are unwilling to step out of their villages due to fear of the disease.

Under these circumstances, they are forced to sell away the vegetables at local haats at rates much lower than what they get in urban markets. While a piece of cauliflower, cabbage and pumpkin is selling at Rs 10, a kg of the pointed gourd is Rs 40. Similarly, cucumbers, brinjals, beans and bitter gourd are selling at Rs 10 to Rs 15 a kg and lady’s fingers are being sold at Rs 5 per kg. “The price of vegetables is so less here that we are not even able to recover the cost of production”, said Brahmananda Lenka, a farmer of Iswara village in Athagarh.

Making things worse, the local administration has allowed the opening of haats for only four hours in the morning. The affected farmers have urged the State Government to extend financial support to them to tide over the losses.

