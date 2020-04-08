Three Odisha villages notified buffer zone

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: After notifying six villages as containment zone, the Kalahandi administration has also sealed Sosia, Ambagua and Ghotia villages under the Golamunda block. These three villages were notified as a buffer zone on Monday.

Two days back, a villager of Beheraguda village was found coronavirus positive and is under treatment at Ashwini hospital in Cuttack. He had returned from Bahrain and come in direct contact with 39 persons of the village. Samples of these 39 persons have been sent for test and the 109 people who they had come in contact with also traced.

On Saturday, the administration sealed Beheraguda besides five other villages under the block. Door to door medical screening of villagers and sanitization of the villages is underway in both the containment and buffer zones. Entry and exit of villagers into these zones have been banned.

The administration has formed separate teams under Dharamgarh Sub-Collector to supply essential commodities and health services to people in both the zones.