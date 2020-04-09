24 test COVID-19 negative in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The throat swabs collected from 24 persons, who had come in contact with Jajpur’s COVID-19 patient, have tested negative for the infection. “We had collected samples from 24 persons in three villages of Salepur and Nischintakoili tehsils including the patient’s family members and relatives who had come in contact with the patient and also a few others who sat in close proximity to him at a mass prayer inside a mosque and sent those for examination.

All the 24 samples have been tested negative,” said Sub-Collector and district nodal officer for COVID-19 Subhransu Mishra. On Wednesday, a door-to-door survey has also been started by the health officials in three wards for screening of people suffering from cold, cough and sneeze.

The survey is likely to be completed by Thursday following which a joint report will be sought from local BDO and Tehsildar to decide whether there will be further requirement of containment, Mishra informed.