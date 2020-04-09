STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cost of essentials spike amid lockdown in Odisha  

With the lockdown affecting transportation of commodities, price of grocery items and vegetables has skyrocketed in Koraput district.

Published: 09th April 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors packing their unsold vegetables at the temporary vending zone on Jeypore main road on Wednesday IPARESH RATH

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With the lockdown affecting transportation of commodities, price of grocery items and vegetables has skyrocketed in Koraput district. In fact, prices of daily requirements like wheat, pulses, potatoes, onions and edible oil are differing from one market to another. 

While all vegetables are selling beyond Rs 40 per kg, cost of edible oil in retail units is Rs100 per litre and that of pulses is Rs90 per kg. Onions are selling at Rs 33 per kg. All the commodities were selling at 15 per cent less than the existing rates prior to the lockdown. Considering that all vegetables except onions and potatoes are grown in Koraput, the price rise has come as a shocker to locals.

“When we buy from retail shops, the vendors give us at least 10 per cent discount but now they are giving any rebate because of poor supply of commodities from other states,” said Rajiv Mishra, a resident of Jeypore town. He added that even green leafy vegetables are being sold at Rs15 to Rs20 per bundle.

Sources in Jeypore Chamber of Commerce and Industries said the price rise is due to hike in transportation cost. “There is adequate stock of essential commodities in the market but the price is high now as wholesalers have to pay more for transporting them from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal,” reasoned secretary of the Jeypore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, V Pravakar. Similar is the case with vegetables which are being brought to urban areas from villages.District Civil Supply Officer TR Nayak, assured to regulate the prices and check hoarding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown National lockdown vegetables
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp