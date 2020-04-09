Cost of essentials spike amid lockdown in Odisha  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With the lockdown affecting transportation of commodities, price of grocery items and vegetables has skyrocketed in Koraput district. In fact, prices of daily requirements like wheat, pulses, potatoes, onions and edible oil are differing from one market to another.

While all vegetables are selling beyond Rs 40 per kg, cost of edible oil in retail units is Rs100 per litre and that of pulses is Rs90 per kg. Onions are selling at Rs 33 per kg. All the commodities were selling at 15 per cent less than the existing rates prior to the lockdown. Considering that all vegetables except onions and potatoes are grown in Koraput, the price rise has come as a shocker to locals.

“When we buy from retail shops, the vendors give us at least 10 per cent discount but now they are giving any rebate because of poor supply of commodities from other states,” said Rajiv Mishra, a resident of Jeypore town. He added that even green leafy vegetables are being sold at Rs15 to Rs20 per bundle.

Sources in Jeypore Chamber of Commerce and Industries said the price rise is due to hike in transportation cost. “There is adequate stock of essential commodities in the market but the price is high now as wholesalers have to pay more for transporting them from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal,” reasoned secretary of the Jeypore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, V Pravakar. Similar is the case with vegetables which are being brought to urban areas from villages.District Civil Supply Officer TR Nayak, assured to regulate the prices and check hoarding.