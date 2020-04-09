STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 fear drives Odisha youth in quarantine to end life

He was forced by villagers to go for medical screening and isolation 

Published: 09th April 2020

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Driven by the fear of having contracted COVID-19 and forced by the villagers to go on quarantine, a 30-year-old man ended his life at Gurundia block on Tuesday night. Anand Lakra from Matalgarh hamlet was lodged at the community quarantine facility at Gurundia Panchayat Government High School. He allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the school’s boundary wall on Tuesday night.  

Doctors at the Gurundia CHC said Lakra had visited with symptoms of influenza like illness on Tuesday afternoon. He stated that he had returned from Himachal Pradesh on February 12 and thus was being forced by villagers to get medical screening and go into institutional quarantine. While the doctors told him that he had no active symptom of COVID-19 and his travel history was more than seven weeks old, he did not relent and insisted to be put in a quarantine facility as the villagers wanted so.  

When he was admitted to the quarantine centre, there were six persons in it, so he was given another room. However, at around 10 pm, he was found hanging from a tree adjacent to the school’s boundary wall. His throat swab sample was to be sent for test on Wednesday.

Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said a detailed report is awaited. An unnatural death case was registered and post-mortem conducted. Residents of Gurundia block and rest of the Bonai sub-division have sealed their villages to prevent entry of outsiders. Those with travel history are forced to undergo medical screening.

