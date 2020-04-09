Dhenkanal farmers seek resumption of haats

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Facing serious losses due to the lockdown, farmers and vegetable traders have urged the administration to resume weekly and bi-weekly haats in the district. All haats under regulated marketing committees (RMCs) have been closed as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus. The haats at Gondia, Sadangi, Baliamba, Odapada, Motanga, Pingua and Joranda, run by RMC have been closed for the last two weeks affecting farmers and traders.

The farmers and traders of Baliamba bi-weekly haat met RMC chairman and Sub-Collector Saphalaya Mandit Pradhan to apprise them of their plight. The officials visited Baliamba to take stock of the situation and found that farmers are forced to sell vegetables at throw away prices. Gatikrushna Behera, a farmer said he sold a quintal of brinjal for Rs 100. Around 150 farmers and traders depend on Baliamba haat for their livelihood.

Farmers of Sadangi haat said the market is spread over two acre land and the crowd can be managed by police personnel. RMC Secretary N Setha said he will raise the farmers’ issue with the Collector soon.

