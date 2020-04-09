Distribute masks free of cost, Jharsuguda mining firms told  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The district administration has directed all companies and mines in the district to look after the well-being of people living in their periphery areas during the coronavirus pandemic. A list of 91 areas located in the periphery of mines and industries, prepared by the district administration, has been handed over to the companies.

They were directed to sanitise the areas and provide masks free of cost to villagers in the next five days. Sanitisation drive will also be carried out in the township. A committee has been formed comprising of the regional officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board and district labour officer to supervise implementation of the measures. In case of violation, cases will be registered against the companies.

In another development, three Japanese officials stranded in Jharsuguda due to the lockdown were sent to New Delhi on Tuesday in a chartered plane. From there, they will return to Japan. They were working in TRL Krosaki at Belpahar.