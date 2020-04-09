STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam takes Covid control measures to people’s door

The survey will be completed within three days. The entire exercise will be supervised by the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Sub-Collectors of the district.

Published: 09th April 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Taking a lead in active community surveillance for Covid-19, Ganjam district administration is all set to launch a door-to-door survey from Thursday to screen every individual for possible coronavirus smptoms and also to gather information on their travel history and contacts. At a meeting held at Chhatrapur here, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said in order to take surveillance to the household level, teams comprising a health supervisor, anganwadi and Asha workers and a teacher will visit each house in the district. 

Under the initiative, every person will be medically examined. Details of the person and health complications, if any, will be noted down in a special form which will be provided by the district administration. The teams will examine the persons suffering from flu and fever on a priority basis and note down every details of their travel and movement. 

The survey will be completed within three days. The entire exercise will be supervised by the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Sub-Collectors of the district. The Collector also directed the Tehsildars to keep a strict vigil on illicit liquor traders while it was decided that the Block Development Officers (BDOs) will be trained on the proper way to cremate bodies of coronavirus victims. Officials were also asked to submit details of kitchens set up in different areas to provide cooked food to people. 

This apart, the officials were asked to store some food in their vehicles while moving out and distribute it among the destitute on the way. Persons wishing to donate food or commodities can submit their details with the District Corona Centre. The BDOs were asked to prepare a detailed list of migrant workers, who have returned to the district, after the lockdown is lifted.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp