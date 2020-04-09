Ganjam takes Covid control measures to people’s door

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Taking a lead in active community surveillance for Covid-19, Ganjam district administration is all set to launch a door-to-door survey from Thursday to screen every individual for possible coronavirus smptoms and also to gather information on their travel history and contacts. At a meeting held at Chhatrapur here, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said in order to take surveillance to the household level, teams comprising a health supervisor, anganwadi and Asha workers and a teacher will visit each house in the district.

Under the initiative, every person will be medically examined. Details of the person and health complications, if any, will be noted down in a special form which will be provided by the district administration. The teams will examine the persons suffering from flu and fever on a priority basis and note down every details of their travel and movement.

The survey will be completed within three days. The entire exercise will be supervised by the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Sub-Collectors of the district. The Collector also directed the Tehsildars to keep a strict vigil on illicit liquor traders while it was decided that the Block Development Officers (BDOs) will be trained on the proper way to cremate bodies of coronavirus victims. Officials were also asked to submit details of kitchens set up in different areas to provide cooked food to people.

This apart, the officials were asked to store some food in their vehicles while moving out and distribute it among the destitute on the way. Persons wishing to donate food or commodities can submit their details with the District Corona Centre. The BDOs were asked to prepare a detailed list of migrant workers, who have returned to the district, after the lockdown is lifted.

