Koraput coronavirus hospital to be functional from April 13 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The COVID-19 hospital of the district will be functional from April 13. The facility, to be managed by staff of Koraput Medical College and Hospital, will function from the Jeypore Sub-Divisional hospital.

The district administration has decided to set up 150 beds including five ICU beds fitted with ventilators in the hospital in the initial stage. Around 40 medical staff from across the district have been deputed to the hospital and the administration has sought more specialists and super-specialists from outside the district.

CDMO Makarand Beuria reviewed the progress of the hospital here on Wednesday. Meanwhile. the number of people under home quarantine in the district has come down to 936 from 2,742 till April 7 evening.