Odisha asked to invoke Essential Commodities Act when need arises

There are indications of the Centre preparing to extend the lockdown

Published: 09th April 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By ​Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped all hints at extension of lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Ajay Bhalla has advised States to take urgent steps to ensure availability of essential goods by invoking the provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act, 1955. The measures provided in the EC Act include fixing of the stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production and inspection of accounts of dealers. Offences under the EC Act are criminal and may result in imprisonment of seven years/fine or both.

Besides, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has authorised the States/UTs to notify orders under EC Act by relaxing requirement of prior concurrence of the Centre up to June 30 giving enough indication that the Centre is preparing for a long haul.

The Prime Minister discussed the issue at a high level video conference meeting with leaders of various political parties where he indicated that most of the suggestions he has got so far are for an extension of the full lockdown, or for the lockdown not to be lifted in one go, in order to combat the spread of infection more efficiently. BJD MP Pinaki Mishra who attended the meeting said the State Governments should be given some flexibility to decide on the length of the lockdown this way or that.

He, however, said the Centre will decide on the lockdown issue after the Prime Minister discussed the matter with the Chief Ministers. Sources maintained that the Centre is mulling over all possible options. A meeting on the issue with Chief Ministers is scheduled for Saturday. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Odisha Cabinet has been convened on Thursday where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to discuss several issues with his Cabinet colleagues including lockdown extension.

State Cabinet  to meet today
The State Cabinet will meet here on Thursday to discuss various issues relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and the situation in Odisha. The Cabinet may also discuss issues relating to three-week nationwide lockdown enforced by the Centre to fight coronavirus. Official sources maintained that the Cabinet will meet at 10.45 am. The Odisha Cabinet had met on March 13 last when the first positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the State. Several important decisions are likely to be taken at the meeting. Till now, 42 cases, including one death, have been officially confirmed in Odisha.

