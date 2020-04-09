Parents get creative amid crisis, name babies ‘Corona’  

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The coronavirus outbreak has inspired a number of parents in the district to name their newborn babies after the pandemic. Though outlandish, the name ‘Corona’ has stuck with the new parents who want their babies to remember this unprecedented crisis during which they came into the world.

“I decided to name my newborn girl ‘Corona’ as she was born during the coronavirus outbreak. We had to face a lot of hardship for her delivery due to the lockdown,” said Ranjan Das of Karilopatana village. Ranjan’s wife Jharana (26) delivered the baby girl on Saturday.

Similarly, Jyotshnarani Rout (24), wife of Krushna Chandra Rout of Kulasahi village, has also christened her baby daughter after the virus. She went into labour on Sunday night and despite the restrictions, her husband managed to arrange a four-wheeler to ferry her to a hospital in Cuttack where she gave birth to a girl on Monday morning.

“I named my daughter ‘Corona’ in remembrance of these extraordinary circumstances in our lives. The name will remind my daughter about the difficulties she overcame to come into this world,” said Jyotshnarani in a feeble voice while sleeping on the hospital bed in presence of her mother-in-law. Apart from Corona, many parents have christened their babies with names related to the virus. Badal Hazara’s wife Subhakanti of Suniti village also gave birth to a son on Monday in a Government hospital. The boy has been named ‘Karuna’ (kindness).

“The name symbolises compassion during these trying times,” said Badal.Malati Behera (23) of Iswarapur village gave birth to a girl in the community health centre (CHC) at Rajnagar on Tuesday. “Since she was born during the lockdown period, We decided to name her ‘Lock’,” said Malati. In the past, many overly creative parents of Kendrapara have named their babies after cyclones that are a regular occurrence in the district.