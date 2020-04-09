STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Satya Nagar sealed, Govt under cloud

The whole issue not only led to panic and confusion among the people but also exposed a sheer lack of coordination among different wings of the Government.

Published: 09th April 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 07:46 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday sealed the Satya Nagar area and declared it a containment zone, taking the residents of the locality as well as people in other parts of the City by complete surprise. The sudden action left the people of the area in a state of panic as there was no information whatsoever on what led to the sealing. As details emerged later in the day, four persons of the locality had tested positive, and that too three days back.

As frantic queries continued to pop up, the Health department took to twitter and put up a spatial distribution map of Covid-19 cases in the city, showing four cases in Satya Nagar area besides one each in Unit-V and BJB Nagar, both of which were never mentioned earlier. 

The department followed it up with another tweet that three out of four cases of Satya Nagar were linked to the primary Bomikhal family which tested positive. Until then, the Health officials had given the public an impression that all 15 persons tested positive on April 5 belonged to Bomikhal, which had already been declared a containment zone. Why was the information that the positive cases included residents from many other localities than Bomikhal hidden from public despite being detected three days back is a question that rankles all.

Had the Government and the Health department been transparent in information, the people of the affected locality would have been more cautious and taken preventive measures on their own. While confusion reigned throughout the day, the BMC again came up with a warning, asking people who had visited an Omfed booth in front of Toshali Plaza at Satya Nagar to go into home quarantine.The booth is learnt to be frequented by a positive person.

Meanwhile, the Health department on Thursday night stated that 400 samples were sent for tests and no one has come out positive.  A total of 2,841 samples have been tested till date with 42 positive cases. Of 42 positive cases, 34 belong to Bhubaneswar, three are from Bhadrak and one each in Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri and Kalahandi. While two have recovered, there has been one death. The cases from Bhubaneswar include 14 from Bomikhal, eight from Surya Nagar, four from Satya Nagar and one each from Saheed Nagar, Jharpada, Kapila Prasad, Badagada, Unit IV, Unit V and BJB Nagar.

8,000 households under active surveillance in city
BMC on Wednesday said, close to 8,000 families have been put under active surveillance to deal with the coronavirus spread in the City effectively. As many as 34 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 from the Capital, the single highest in the State where the total number of confirmed cases stand at 42. Around 2,700 households in Bomikhal, 2,500 under Satya Nagar and 2,125 from Surya Nagar are under active surveillance. Similarly, 430 households from Azad Colony and 160 families in IB Colony too are under active surveillance.

