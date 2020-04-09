STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total count rises to 44

Now Dhenkanal is added to the list of districts where COVID-19 cases were detected in the state.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 suspect patient brought to fever hospital.

COVID-19 suspect patient brought to fever hospital. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Mapudu)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Thursday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded virus to 44 in the state so far, health department official said.

A 51-year-old woman from Dhenkanal town tested positive for COVID-19 while an elderly man from West Bengal's Medinipur district was also diagnosed with the infection here, a senior official said.

"Two new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed today," the Health and Family Welfare department tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

The 69-year-old man from West Bengal was brought to Bhubaneswar in an ambulance and admitted at a private hospital here, the official said.

Earlier, 34 cases were reported from Khurda, three from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Puri and Jajpur.

With COVID 19 cases rising steadily, the Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus.

