Working tirelessly to feed the poor

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Secretary of International Human Rights Council, district board Subrat Nayak has been working tirelessly to ensure the destitute of the port town do not go hungry during these tough times.

Subrat Nayak serving food to a destitute

Subrat has been spending from his own pocket to feed 40-50 mentally challenged and destitute persons in the town.

His wife and children too have joined the crusade against hunger by preparing packed meals for those on the streets.

While most NGOs and individuals provide lunch to the poor, Subrat ensures that they get breakfast and dinner too. He appealed all to come forward and do their bit for the society.